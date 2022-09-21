Ongoing squabbles over the Mid-Continent Public Library budget and how funding is spent continued during the Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20. The board ultimately rolled back its tax levy rate by 2 cents, which accounts for $1.3 million in less revenue that staff is now trying to determine how to cut from expenditures.
The bulk of arguments came during discussion of finance committee reports.
$60,000 spent for outside financial review
The first discussion, led by board member Gordon Cook of Platte County, was about seeking a request for qualifications to potentially engage an independent expert or experts to analyze and evaluate Prop L capital expenditures. The cost to hire an outside expert included in the motion was upwards of $60,000.
Board member Joycelyn Tucker Burgo of Jackson County took issue with the high expense.
“I don’t want to waste $60,000,” she said.
Prop L was a voter-approved measured passed at the ballot box in 2016. The 8-cent operating levy tax increase was approved by 60% of Clay County voters, 63% of voters in Jackson County, 59% in Platte County and 69% in the Kansas City Election Board district. Funds generated by the increase, MCPL’s first since 1983, were put toward facility and programming enhancements across the library system.
In Clay County, Prop L funds brought about significant changes including the total replacement of the Liberty library branch, improvements at Woodneath Library Center, facade improvements to the Kearney branch, Antioch library renovations and a new North Oak branch, currently under construction.
During discussion of finances this week, Cook said he thinks Prop L funding schedule documents are not being completed and made readily accessible by staff to board members. Board members are charged with overseeing how funds are spent.
“I believe we aren’t seeing how the funds are spent. We don’t have as complete view of the spending,” he said.
Interim Library System Director Susan Wray said JE Dunn and other contractors have given guaranteed maximum pricing and construction updates are regularly provided to the board. According to board documents, JE Dunn provides bi-weekly updates to library leaders.
After discussion and despite Burgo’s initial reluctance, all board members in attendance approved the motion to spend upwards of $60,000 to seek and independent finance expert and to have that expert review Prop L expenditures, which only accounts for a small percentage of the overall budget. Those who voted in favor were: John W. Laney of Jackson County, Brent Schondelmeyer of Jackson County, Michelle Wycoff of Clay County, Rita Wiese of Platte County, Ronald Thiewes of Clay County, Yummy Pandolfi of Platte County, Michael Lazio of Platte County, Lori LeMunyon of Clay County, Noelle Stepp of Clay County, Cook and Burgo. Board member Susan Wilson of Jackson County was not in attendance.
Board drops tax levy rate
The second motion that passed was a reduction of the tax levy rate by 2 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. Cook again lead the discussion and proposed the rollback. While Prop L approval gave the board of trustees the ability to top the levy at 40 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, according to Finance Director Qun Fang, the library system has not needed to collect the ceiling rate. Before the vote to roll the rate back, the levy rate collected was 34 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Cook said counties have grown and as a result, tax revenue from the entities will as well so there is no need to keep the rate at 34 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
“Clay County is having incredible growth,” said LeMunyon, agreeing with Cook on the boon of local development that leads to added tax revenues.
Rather than drop the levy by 2 cents, Schondelmeyer and Burgo proposed a 1-cent voluntary rollback. That amendment failed. Laney, Schondelmeyer, LeMunyon and Burgo voted in favor of the 1-cent rollback, but Wycoff, Wiese, Thiewes, Pandolfi, Lazio, Stepp and Cook voted against.
Leaders now working to cut $1.3 million from expenses
The original motion to reduce the levy by 2 cents was then passed by Wycoff, Wiese, Thiewes, Pandolfi, Lazio, LeMunyon, Stepp and Cook. The reduction amounts to a $1.3-million voluntary loss of revenues for the library system. To offset the lost revenues, Cook said expenditures now need to be cut by the same amount. The current total operating budget for fiscal 2022-23 is $62.6 million.
Burgo opposed the budget reduction and the 2-cent rollback. Also voting against the reduction was LeMunyon, Laney and Schondelmeyer.
“We have people turning more to the libraries for resources, computer usage and job searches,” she said. “I don’t like seeing cuts to resources that are needed to fill the library system’s mission.”
Earlier in the meeting, Jim Staley, community relations and planning director, said internet usage around the library system has increased to almost 500,000 users.
Now the library system’s senior leadership team will be looking at the budget to determine where to trim $1.3 million.
Concerns over the budget have been ongoing for months with library staff often at odds with board members. This summer, taxpayers were concerned about possible system closures after the board, whose members were at odds with staff over the staff-proposed budget, failed to pass a budget by the state-required deadline.
The board met June 21 to discuss and potentially approve the annual budget for 2022-23 presented by staff, but after about an hour of tense debate, a tie vote of 6-6 occurred, meaning the budget was not officially approved. However, because of a past board policy put in place, the staff-presented budget was adopted by default, much to the chagrin of some board members who continue to take issue with how funds are spent.
At a public board meeting in May, Cook, chair of the finance committee, took issue with the staff proposed budget overseen by outgoing library system Director Steve Potter. The proposed balanced budget included nearly $57.4 million in revenues and the same in expenses and an ending fund balance of nearly $31.5 million for a total overall budget of more than $84.5 million.
Cook said the proposed budget was “imprecise” as it was lacking data he expected such as historical analysis of needs and wants and context into how and why numbers were reached. Cook claimed for months his requests for more information had been met with pushback from library staff.
“Due to lack of essential information and data, I’m unable to tell you what the real budget numbers should be,” he told fellow board members at the May meeting.
Cook also proposed an alternative budget that gutted about $6 million in spending at that May meeting. The state’s Sunshine Law meant the board could not take action on the proposed amended budget as the budget was not an action item on that meeting agenda.
At a June 17 finance and audit committee meeting, Cook presented his alternate budget in more detail. The finance and audit committee is made up of Cook, Burgo, Laney, Pandolfi, Schondelmeyer, Wycoff and Thiewes, who serves as ex officio. For a significant portion of the meeting, Cook spoke about discrepancies he believes he located in salaries and the capital plan that led to his belief $6 million needed to be cut from the staff proposed budget. He also contended Prop L funds will be exhausted in 2023.
Laney took issue with the unorthodox budget presentation from Cook, saying members of the committee had not been part of Cook’s budget proposal preparation.
“We’ve not had the chance to discuss this as a committee,” he said at the time.
Laney also took issue with the lack of a finance committee meeting in May, where he and other board members felt more budget discussion should have been held.
“This is not the process. It’s irregular,” he said, directing comments at Cook at the time. “You must have some aims for change as this is extraordinarily different. People ought to be aware of the whole process.”
Potter took issue with Cook’s comments about staff pushback and his alternative budget, saying there was no $6 million discrepancy as Cook claimed and that he has showed that to Cook. The now-retired CEO said the process used to develop the budget has been in place for at least the dozen years he was at the helm of the library system.
“For 20 years we have had a clean audit,” Potter told Kansas City media this summer. The library system, he added, has earned a rating of “excellence” from the Government Finance Officers Association for 11 consecutive years.
Are political ideologies at play?
Critics of the board argue conservative political ideologies of some board members are at play, resulting in these budget and other issues that put part of the board at odds with the overall mission and values of the library. Votes against the staff budget proposal came from the same Platte and Clay county board members who opposed diversity training, hiring practices and maintaining library programs for LGBTQIA+ youth.
Library system patrons from the Northland spoke out at a public hearing June 10 and the June 21 library board meeting, questioning the timing and motives of Cook and Northland trustees who have caused controversy over the past few years.
At the June 21 meeting, Lori Green, a school librarian, expressed support for the library system. She worked at the North Oak branch.
“Kids felt safe at libraries,” she said. “I have sat by many people to fill out job applications. Homeless people used the library to cool off in the summer or warm themselves in the winter. Politics are now creeping in as I have watched board meetings.”
Green expressed concerns about possible budget alterations and book censorship.
“You have membership to the American Library Association and if you can’t uphold those standards, you should resign,” she said to board members. “You have pushed out an excellent director.”
Potter told the Courier-Tribune the current political climate and issues between some board members did play a role in his decision to retire.
This is a developing story and more details will be published as they become available.
