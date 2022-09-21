New Liberty library open

The Withers branch of Mid-Continent Public Library in Liberty opened for business two years ago. Funding for the branch was part of Prop L, funds passed by voters in 2016. Spending of these funds are in contention and under review by library system board members.

 File Photo

Ongoing squabbles over the Mid-Continent Public Library budget and how funding is spent continued during the Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20. The board ultimately rolled back its tax levy rate by 2 cents, which accounts for $1.3 million in less revenue that staff is now trying to determine how to cut from expenditures.

The bulk of arguments came during discussion of finance committee reports.

