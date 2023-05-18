earthquake damage

While earthquake damage in Clay County is not as big of a threat as elsewhere in the state, area leaders say are prepared, including area hospital staff who would likely see an influx of patients from the New Madrid area if an earthquake hit.

CLAY COUNTY — While Missouri isn’t known for many earthquakes, the state does have the New Madrid fault line that extends 120 miles in southeastern Missouri and into northeastern Arkansas. According to the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, it’s an “extremely active” seismic zone.

While Clay County is on the other side of the state, local agencies do their due diligence to make sure the area is prepared for any repercussions felt in the area.

