While earthquake damage in Clay County is not as big of a threat as elsewhere in the state, area leaders say are prepared, including area hospital staff who would likely see an influx of patients from the New Madrid area if an earthquake hit.
CLAY COUNTY — While Missouri isn’t known for many earthquakes, the state does have the New Madrid fault line that extends 120 miles in southeastern Missouri and into northeastern Arkansas. According to the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, it’s an “extremely active” seismic zone.
While Clay County is on the other side of the state, local agencies do their due diligence to make sure the area is prepared for any repercussions felt in the area.
Melissa Evans, director of Clay County Emergency Management, said Missouri does extensive research and training on earthquake awareness. The fifth annual Earthquake Summit, held in Portageville, was held in March.
“As a state, we study the risks, preparedness strategies and recovery planning to protect Missourians. As a region, we have previously exercised how our side of the state can assist with sheltering and reunification efforts,” she said.
At a county level, Evans said those in emergency response management promote state research and preparedness for any disaster or emergency by creating a home, work and travel plan.
“The New Madrid Fault is a topic of many discussions and the significant impacts that it would cause to our state and surrounding states,” she said.
Evans said depending on if the county would ever receive the impact of an earthquake, incident command would be determined by guidelines created by the Federal Emergency Management System’s National Incident Management System. It’s a guide for all levels of government, private sector, nongovernmental organizations and first responders to work together in response, prevention, protection, mitigation and recovery.
“As the county emergency management director, I coordinate and communicate the needs and resources to appropriate persons or divisions. If the impact is in the unincorporated or rural areas of the county, I would be the incident commander and report to the presiding commissioner and the sheriff,” she said.
For general purposes, Evans said, if a disaster or emergency happens within city limits, that city emergency management director would take the incident commander lead and the county would be in support of their efforts.
“When the city has exhausted its capabilities, the county steps in with any resources that still need to be utilized. Once those are exhausted, the county contacts the state for help and so on,” Evans said.
Carolyn Wells is the trauma and emergency preparedness manager for Liberty Hospital. She discussed hospital response as well as what individuals and families can do.
“I recommend people familiarize themselves with general earthquake preparation, such as getting under a table, desk or in a reinforced doorway. Chances of us experiencing devastating structural damage are relatively slim because of our location,” she said.
The hospital, however, would receive people from severely damaged areas, such as the eastern side of the state, she said. Wells said health care facilities on the western side of Missouri would focus on evacuated patients from impacted hospitals.
“Our region has worked for many years to prepare for this kind of disaster,” she said.
While an earthquake on this side of the state is not as plausible as in the southeast, Wells said the hospital would be ready.
“If Liberty Hospital experienced an earthquake, our first step would be to inspect structures to ensure they are safe. Liberty Hospital has participated in scenario exercises, including the multistate earthquake preparedness exercise a few years ago,” Wells said. In addition, regionally, there is one mass casualty exercise that unites emergency agencies every year to practice plans and make changes as needed to continually improve responses, Wells said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.