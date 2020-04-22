MCI adds roundabouts to allow construction of new terminal

The Kansas City International Airport will introduce a new roadway system featuring roundabouts starting Tuesday, April 28.
In a press release, MCI said the airport's current single direction loop on Cookingham Drive allowing vehicles to drive around and through terminals will be replaced with roundabouts allowing vehicles to enter and exit each terminal.
The release said the change was necessary to continue construction on the new $1.5 billion terminal. International Circle will be closed down in front of the former Terminal A site.
Customers awaiting travelers are reminded that they may park in the relocated Cell Phone Lot on Brasilia Avenue near the Marriott Hotel.
The new two-way traffic system is expected to remain in place until the new terminal is completed in spring 2023.
