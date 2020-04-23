MCI passenger traffic down by half in March

The Kansas City International Airport reports passenger traffic has dropped by more than half compared to last year’s numbers.
According to a press release, 480,690 passengers arrived and departed through MCI gate in March, a 52.8% drop from March 2019. MCI total passenger numbers are down 20.8% so far this year.
“The pandemic has hit the airline industry hard worldwide, as stay-at-home orders and health concerns are keeping people from flying,” MCI’s Director of Aviation Pat Klein said in the release. “While passenger figures are way down, the airport is still open should people need to travel. The entire airport team is striving to make the experience as safe as possible. We are here at the ready.”
The total air cargo tonnage, which consists of both freight and mail transported by air, totaled 16.5 million pounds for all MCI carriers — down 5.8% in March compared to last year.
MCI reports an average of 39,220 arriving and departing seats available per day in March.
