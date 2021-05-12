LIBERTY — Clay County Public Health Center WIC is temporarily increasing the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases (CVB).
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) gave USDA authority to temporarily increase the CVB to $35 per month for eligible women and children during the federally declared COVID-19 public health emergency. Missouri WIC has elected to use this authority from June through September 2021, to provide additional fruits and vegetables for up to 60,000 women and children per month. Standard CVB values range from $9 to $11, according to a press release.
WIC families have the opportunity to shop at over 600 authorized WIC retailers throughout Missouri and can receive services at any of the 118 local agencies. WIC serves financially eligible women, infants, and children under the age of 5. Fathers, stepparents, foster parents, grandparents, and guardians are also encouraged to apply for WIC benefits for any children in the household under the age of 5.
Individuals interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may contact the Clay County Public Health Center WIC at 595-4358 or at clayhealth.com/wic.
