CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will host an online public information meeting regarding the demolition of the aging pedestrian bridge and replacing it along U.S. Highway 69 near Randolph Road in Claycomo.
Now through Thursday, April 7, citizens can review plans, ask questions or leave comments about the project.
"The new pedestrian sidewalks will provide connectivity for existing users of the pedestrian bridge. The proposed plan will also include a new sidewalk traveling east to the shopping center near Randolph Road," states a MoDOT release.
The public meeting will be virtual only due to concerns with the spread of COVID-19.
"The virtual public meeting is a way for those interested to view the proposed plans and provide feedback in a safe manner," states the release.
Citizens can leave comments or ask questions by going online to modot.org/us-69-pedestrian-improvement-project.
