CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public meeting to address the upcoming project for replacing the 53rd Terrace bridge over interstate 435 in Clay County.
The meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 5, and will continue until the close of business on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Those wishing to take part can visit www.modot.org/53rd-terrace-bridge-replacement-project.
The new bridge will include two, 12-foot lanes with four-foot shoulders and a six-foot sidewalk on the south side of the bridge. This project is slated to begin in the spring of 2021 and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.
