CLAY COUNTY — After an evaluation process, the Missouri Department of Transportation developed a list of qualified design-build teams to compete for the contract to build a new U.S. Highway 169 Buck O’Neil Bridge.
“We are excited about the interest we have received in the project. Five teams have been selected to compete for the contract to oversee the design and construction of this bridge project,” said MoDOT Project Director Mary Miller.
The teams selected to further develop their proposals are: American Bridge/Parsons Team, Lunda Construction Co., Massman-Clarkson, Traylor and The Walsh Design-Build Team.
Design-build projects combine both the design and construction phases into one contract. The selected contract team completes the design and construction in parallel instead of in succession, which saves time and resources, states a MoDOT release.
From this group, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission will select a best-value proposal to deliver the project. The selection is expected in February 2021, with construction beginning later in the year.
The John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil Memorial Bridge (formerly the Broadway Bridge), is a triple arch bridge carrying U.S. 169 over the Missouri River and serves as a key regional connection between downtown Kansas City and Northland communities. The bridge is nearing the end of its projected lifespan. Opened in 1956, the bridge recently celebrated its 60th year of operation.
“Since that time, neighborhoods and communities on both sides of the bridge have changed significantly and now nearly 50,000 vehicles use the bridge daily,” states the release.
“Thank you to everyone who expressed interest and put in the time and effort to deliver a SOQ for consideration,” Miller added.
For more information on the Buck O’Neil Bridge, visit the project webpage at www.modot.org/buck-oneil-bridge-project.
