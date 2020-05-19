More than $29 million in CARES Act funding being dispersed in Clay County

How CARES Act funds are dispersed

According to county resolution 139, the county received $29,323,887 from the state treasurer's office in CARES Act funding. Of that, commissioners approved $1,490,372.30 for the county with half going to the county's CARES rainy day fund and the other $745,186.15 divided among county departments and elected offices. The largest allocation of the county's portion not put in the rainy day fund, 29.39% or $219,027.66, is going to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Allocations for cities and school districts are being dispersed according to a population formula created by county assistant county administrators using 2018 data from Mid-America Regional Council and the state department of education. Of the funds, according to county resolution, Gladstone is receiving more than $2.5 million, Kearney will receive more than $964,000, Liberty more than $2.9 million, North Kansas City more than $417,000, Smithville more than $945,000 and Kansas City more than $11.6 million. In addition to funds from Clay County, Smithville and Kansas City are also receiving funds from other counties as those cities lie in multiple counties.

Of funds going to area schools, the Kearney district is receiving more than $330,000, Liberty more than $1.1 million, Smithville more than $247,000 and North Kansas City more than $1.9 million, according to the county breakdown of funds.

A complete list of allocations is attached to the online version of this article at mycouriertribune.com.