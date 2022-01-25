Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is celebrating National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, January 25, by urging Missourians to sign up to be a poll worker for upcoming elections throughout 2022.
“While often overlooked, poll workers are vital to our democracy and I want to thank them for their hard work,” Ashcroft said. “They are the dedicated few that ensure our elections run smoothly and continue to be fair, safe and secure. Poll workers make it possible for registered voters in Missouri to make their voices heard.”
Poll workers’ duties include setting up and preparing polling locations, greeting voters, verifying voter registrations and issuing ballots. They also guide voters through the voting process, demonstrating equipment as needed. Poll workers are appointed and trained by their local election authority.
Missourians can visit s1.sos.mo.gov/pollworker/signup to sign up to be a poll worker, or they can contact their local election authority for further details. To volunteer in Clay County, contact the Clay County Board of Elections, 100 W. Mississippi St. in Liberty, by phone at 415-8683 or online at claycoelections.com.
For additional information on Missouri elections visit GoVoteMissouri.com.
