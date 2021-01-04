New county commission pauses work on Annex

CLAY COUNTY — In the first meeting of the new year and of the new Clay County Commission Monday, Jan. 4, commissioners Jerry Nolte, Jon Carpenter and Megan Thompson directed county staff and leaders to pause expenditures related to and construction at the proposed site of the new Clay County Annex at North Brighton Avenue and Missouri Highway 152 in Kansas City.
Commissioners issued the directive during discussion of the state of project, saying they need to have county staff do more research to identify the scope of the project, how much has been spent to date, legal and contractual obligations related to the project and how best to move forward in the best interest of taxpayers.
This is a developing story. More details will be published as they become available.
