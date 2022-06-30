KANSAS CITY NORTH — Clay County Sheriff's Office deputies teamed with Kansas City Police for the eventual peaceful resolution of a standoff at a residence in the 10300 block of North Elmwood Court overnight Wednesday, June 29.
The incident that lead to the standoff began earlier in the day when deputies and U.S. marshals came to the residence to serve a felony arrest warrant for unlawful use of a weapon to Royce F. Ersery. According to law enforcement, during the arrest attempt, there was a confrontation with Ersery. Authorities said Ersery was armed at the time.
Sarah Boyd, public relations manager for the Clay County Sheriff's Office, said deputies had a previous encounter with Royce F. Ersery at the residence in May.
Kansas City Police ended up taking the lead on the standoff, but the Sheriff's Office personnel provided support, Boyd said. She said the deputies handled perimeter control.
Tactical officers from KCPD were called in to negotiate a peaceful end to the standoff. Authorities said another man was inside the residence at the time.
Around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, both men came out of the office and were taken into custody.
"The eight-hour event ended safely," Boyd said.
