CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will host an online public hearing beginning Monday, Nov. 9, continuing until Friday, Dec. 4, regarding the Missouri Highway H and 100 Street intersection improvement project in Clay County.
The proposed plan is to realign the intersection of Highway H and 100 Street and to improve sight distance for motorists.
To view project plans, submit a question, or to leave comments online, visit https://www.modot.org/route-h-and-100th-st-improvement-project.
“We understand transportation is important to residents in this area and the project manager for the project, Jim Burgess, will be glad to answer any questions you might have. If you are not able to attend this virtual public hearing, please feel free to contact Jim at 607-2180,” states a MoDOT release.
