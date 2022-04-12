Pavement repair work to begin on U.S. 169

CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will conduct pavement repair work along U.S. Highway 169 in Clay County starting this week.
Crews will close one lane along both northbound and southbound U.S. 169 between Highway KK Highway and 200th St. at the Clinton County Line from 7:30 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. daily beginning Wednesday, April 13. Work will continue until Friday, April 29.
"A flagging operation will be in place to help direct traffic. A pilot car will also be utilized to help direct traffic in the work zone," states a release.
This work was previously rescheduled due to a scheduling conflict and inclement weather. All work is weather dependent.
