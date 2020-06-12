Excelsior Springs Police Department seeks to identify a suspect involved in an alleged carjacking and kidnapping that occurred around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, on Missouri Highway 10 at Old Orchard Avenue.
“The suspect was operating a stolen motorcycle when the motorcycle struck another vehicle at that intersection. The adult occupants of the struck vehicle exited the vehicle to render aid to the suspect when he entered their vehicle and left the scene with a 7-year-old child still in the back seat,” states a release from Excelsior Springs police. “After driving about 100 yards, the suspect stopped the stolen vehicle and the 7-year-old child exited.”
Police allege the suspect fled in the stolen vehicle westbound on Highway 10 before police arrived. The stolen vehicle was recovered on Wednesday, June 10, at a hotel in Blue Springs.
The suspect is described as a heavy set white male, approximately in his late 40s to early 50s, balding with a reddish goatee and possibly has injuries such as road rash to his left forearm.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline or the Excelsior Springs Police Department Investigations Unit at 630-2000.
