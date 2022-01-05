CLAY COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will make the following traffic change as part of the Buck O’Neil/U.S. Highway 169 Missouri River Bridge replacement project. All work is weather dependent.
• Crews will close the ramp from northbound Interstate 35 to eastbound Interstate 70/Broadway Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday to Sunday, Jan. 15 to 16, for tree clearing work.
“This is all part of constructing a new Buck O’Neil Bridge that can be reasonably maintained, while providing a safe, connected and accessible transportation facility that improves system performance,’ states a MoDOT release.
The new Missouri River Bridge will cost close to $220 million dollars to construct and is expected to be complete by 2024.
“The current Buck O’Neil Memorial Bridge is a triple arch bridge carrying U.S. Highway 169 over the Missouri River and serves as a key regional connection between downtown Kansas City and communities north of the river. While safe, the bridge is nearing the end of its projected service life,” states the release.
