Used cars

Used car values have increased because the demand for vehicles remains high, reads a release from the State Tax Commission.

CLAY COUNTY — After the county published a Facebook post about personal property tax bills going up due to used car values, comments from frustrated taxpayers came in.

Many residents are seeing double-digit percent increases in the amount of property tax they paying on aging vehicles they have owned for years as used car values have dramatically increased from 2021 to 2022.

