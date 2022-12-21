CLAY COUNTY — After the county published a Facebook post about personal property tax bills going up due to used car values, comments from frustrated taxpayers came in.
Many residents are seeing double-digit percent increases in the amount of property tax they paying on aging vehicles they have owned for years as used car values have dramatically increased from 2021 to 2022.
“They increased as people had no choice but to buy old! A 30% increase, due in 30 days and your late fees are outrageous,” Carrie Norman wrote on the county’s Facebook post from earlier this month.
“Ridiculous. And due by the end of the month? Why not have it due in April? Christmas will be in a few weeks. Most retirees are on a fixed income,” Terri Hoffman-Brooks wrote.
Clay County Assessor Tracy Baldwin said he understands people’s frustration.
In a letter to taxpayers, Baldwin said he tried to freeze property values related to used vehicles for 2022, but was notified by the State Tax Commission he could not based on state statute.
According to state law, county assessors must use the National Automobile Dealers’ Association Used Car Guide for determining true value of used vehicles.
Once fair market value is determined, the assessor multiplies the value by 33-1/3% to determine the property’s “assessed value” and provides the information to the county collector. The collector calculates the taxes by multiplying the assessed value by the tax levy set by local taxing entities, such as school districts, fire and ambulance districts and library districts. Taxes collected by the county collector are distributed to the local taxing districts within the county.
Used car values have increased because the demand for vehicles remains high, reads a release from the State Tax Commission. Demand remains high, according to the commission, because of continued supply chain issues, chip shortages and inflation.
“Analysts predict inventory of motor vehicles may not return to pre-pandemic levels until late 2023. Analysts also predict the chip shortage, which has had a dramatic effect on vehicle prices, might not be alleviated until 2024,” reads the letter. “… Because supply-chain problems, the chip shortage and record-high inflation have driven the values of motor vehicles upward, the NADA guide used to assess vehicles this year reflects those increased values.”
While he can’t freeze values for used vehicles, Baldwin said taxpayers can appeal the values assessed as vehicles are not inspected by the county to take factors like high mileage and damage into account that may mean a lower fair market value.
“We want to help everybody out that we can so you can appeal and let us know if you think we don’t have the value right. We will need pictures and proof and things like that, but you can send us photos and reach out to our customer service,” said Baldwin. His office can be reached by calling 407-3520 or 407-3510.
In addition to allowing residents an appeal option, Baldwin said the county lowered the overall tax rate levy, opting to decrease the amount of taxes paid by residents to the county as a result of the high inflationary times.
“The General Fund mill levy ceiling was $0.0284 and reduced by $0.0054 from the 2021 rate of $0.0338. The commission lowered the mill rate an additional $0.0034, so the rate is $0.0250 (per $100 of assessed valuation),” wrote county communications coordinator Mike Wilson in an email to the Courier-Tribune about the rate reduction.
“That means folks will be paying less overall in taxes to the county, but we encourage people to really look at their tax bill and understand where their money is really going. Most of the money isn’t going to the county that they pay, but to things like schools,” said Baldwin. “The county isn’t the one keeping all of that money they pay.”
Clay County taxpayers have until Jan. 3 to pay their 2022 tax bills. This is an extension from the original Dec. 31, granted by the county commission after a vendor paper supply issue delayed 19,000 tax bills form being sent to residents by a day.
