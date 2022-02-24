The Missouri Department of Transportation will make the following traffic change as part of the Buck O’Neil/U.S. Highway 169 Missouri River Bridge replacement project. All work is weather dependent.
Crews will close northbound Interstate 35 from 12th Street to eastbound Interstate 70, tentatively beginning Monday, March 7 and continuing for approximately 275 days. Crews will also close northbound I-35 to westbound I-70 during the same period for bridge rehabilitation work.
A posted detour will allow motorists travelling on I-35 to reconnect with northbound U.S. 169.
"This is all part of constructing a new Buck O’Neil Bridge that can be reasonably maintained, while providing a safe, connected and accessible transportation facility that improves system performance," states a release.
The new Missouri River Bridge will cost close to $220 million dollars to construct and expected to be completed by 2024.
