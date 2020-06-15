CLAY COUNTY — Jesse James Farm Road between Sugar Plum Road and NE 161st Street will be closed from Tuesday, June 16, into the month of August for culvert replacement.
All travelers should find an alternate route. All work is weather dependent.
