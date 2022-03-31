CLAY COUNTY — One of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the metro area will celebrate its bicentennial Friday night, April 1, states a press release.
The dinner and program honoring past and present Clay County Sheriff’s Office employees will be at 6 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 117 W. Kansas St., Liberty.
The event will recognize all living sheriffs who have served Clay County, to include Frank Maudlin, the oldest living sheriff who served from 1960 to 1969. Current Sheriff Will Akin also will recognize all current employees for their work as the Clay County Sheriff’s Office moves into its third century of service.
Second only to the Ray County Sheriff’s Office by less than a year, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is the next-oldest law enforcement agency in the Kansas City metropolitan area.
It was established when Clay County incorporated in January 1822, shortly after Missouri achieved statehood. It brought down Jesse James in a time that really was the “wild west” and has survived the Civil War and two world wars.
Today, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is one of the largest Sheriff’s Offices in the state by number of personnel, with programs ranging from school resource deputies to a crisis intervention team squad that responds to and follows up with residents in mental health crisis.
The bicentennial dinner and celebration are not open to the general public.
