CLAY COUNTY — This spring, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office launched its first new website in at least a decade. The new site, sheriffclayco.org, aims to provide users with an easy and quick way to find information they need.
“Our website is probably the most public-facing part of the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Will Akin said. “It needs to represent what we are: one of the leading and most-respected law enforcement agencies in the metropolitan area and in the entire state of Missouri.”
According to a release, the goals of the new site include being: user-friendly, adaptive to all mobile devices, searchable, visually appealing, compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and a place where online employment applications can be filled out.
"There is no clear recollection of when the previous site was created or who built it. With its lackluster organization, navigation difficulties, outdated and unsearchable pdf files and inability to adapt to mobile phones and other devices, it had reached the end of its lifespan," states the release.
The new site was created in cooperation with Xander e-Solutions, a web design firm in Riverside. A team of sheriff’s office employees selected Xander after a request for proposals process and worked with them to build the site.
The new sheriffclayco.org is different from the previous site’s address. The address was changed to match the rest of the sheriff’s office branding on social media, email addresses and elsewhere.
"Anyone visiting the old site (claymosheriff.org) automatically will be redirected to the new one," states the release.
Features of the new site include: online forms for submitting traffic complaints to suspicious drug activity to thanking a sheriff's office employee, a public events calendar, links to social media feeds, and soon, the ability to subscribe to news releases.
