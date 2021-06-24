CLAY COUNTY — In her office’s audit report of Clay County Sheriff’s Office, State Auditor Nicole Galloway found the overall performance of the sheriff’s office “good.” The rating is the second highest possible.

“The audit results indicate this entity is well managed. The report contains few findings, and the entity has indicated most or all recommendations have already been, or will be, implemented,” states the audit report.

The report is part of a comprehensive audit of Clay County government. The audit was initiated in 2018 after a citizen petition was submitted to the State Auditor’s Office and verified to have more than the minimum 5,590 required signatures of county residents who are registered voters.

“The taxpayers that initiated this audit of Clay County made it clear they wanted a thorough, independent review of their county government.” Galloway said. “… I appreciate the sheriff’s commitment to address the findings in the report and ensure his office is operating as efficiently as possible on behalf of Clay County citizens.”

Sheriff's Office audit findings

Recommendations included in the audit report address ways to improve accounting processes, but did not find “significant deficiencies in management practices and procedures.”

Recommendations for improvement include ensuring deposits are made in a timely fashion and that the numerical sequence of manual receipts is accounted for. The report also recommended the county have written agreements with other counties and cities that board prisoners in the Clay County Detention Center in Liberty and ensure arrangements are cost effective.

Sheriff Will Akin said most recommendations have been addressed and that the county is implementing technology to further assist personnel to eliminate future issues or similar findings.

The complete audit report of the sheriff’s office is available here. Previously released audit reports of the clerk, recorder of deeds, collector and public administrator’s offices were given the same “good” rating.

Audit findings still to come

Akin, who was elected in the fall after serving decades in law enforcement and previously as a sheriff’s office captain and as the county emergency management director, said the results show the sheriff’s office was not part of previous county leadership rancor and questionable practices that lead to county operations being questioned by taxpayers.

“I am excited to be bringing closure to something the citizens have been wanting for more than three years,” Akin told the Courier-Tribune Thursday, June 24. “I’m just happy it’s over and we can move forward.”

The final audit report still to be completed of the county is the most controversial, that of the county commission. The audit has been mired in legal battles since the audit process began, with previous commissioners initially filing a lawsuit in 2019 to halt the audit and Galloway’s office issuing multiple subpoenas to the county for public records and testimony from a former county assistant administrator. Multiple court rulings found in favor of the auditor, confirming her office’s legal authority to conduct performance audits and authority to access records and information associated with the audit.

Earlier this year, the new county commission of Jon Carpenter, Megan Thompson and Jerry Nolte officially ended its legal objection to the audit. Associate commissioners Carpenter and Thompson, who are in favor of the citizen-petition audit of the county, won election in the fall, replacing Gene Owen and Luann Ridgeway. Owen and Ridgeway were the only elected county leaders who objected to the audit and approved spending millions of taxpayer dollars to fight it.

This winter, Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte, who has been in favor of the audit since the beginning and signed the petition to start the audit, called the action of the new county commission to stop the wasteful legal battle a watershed moment.

County officially stops audit objection CLAY COUNTY — After years and millions of taxpayer dollars wasted on lawsuits, Clay County l…

County appeal fails in state audit case CLAY COUNTY — The Western District Court of Appeals upheld a ruling made last year confirmin…

County extension in state audit case granted CLAY COUNTY — The ongoing legal saga that has become the state audit of Clay County continue…

County collector's office gets 'good' state audit rating CLAY COUNTY — A state audit of Clay County Collector Lydia McEvoy’s office gave her office a…