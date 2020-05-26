CLAY COUNTY — Prevention professionals of Tri-County Mental Health Services are offering coping tools to help alleviate family stress.
The recommendations are part of multimedia resiliency and parenting campaign called “Roots of Resilience.”
“Being together as a family for such extended periods during this difficult time can present its own challenges,” Laura Bruce, TCMHS prevention program development specialist, said. “
Fortunately, there are many evidence-based resiliency tools that can make the experience a positive one.”
The campaign is a joint effort between prevention staff, the Northland Coalition and volunteers from Smithville, Kearney, Liberty and other Northland community coalitions.
The campaign is designed to build connection, teach self-care and model healthy coping skills.
The following are campaign suggestions for coping:
• Give self and children grace. We can’t do it all and shouldn’t feel like we have to.
• Provide structure for kids. Being flexible but predictable with a routine helps children feel safe and gives them purpose.
• Practice self-care by drinking water, taking breaks, maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, moving one’s body and doing things one enjoys.
• Teach self-care to kids by putting words to positive coping actions. For example, saying, “I am feeling stressed. I’m going to take a walk. Want to come?”
• Understand connection makes a difference. Address kids’ feelings and concerns and connect with them before correcting their behavior. Provide reassurance by saying, “I’m always here for you” or “I can help.” Point out positive behaviors rather than focusing on the negative.
• Reach out to neighbors and friends. Show care through little touch points like waving, saying hello and personalized texts. Be physically distant but socially present.
• Take time to unplug from your phone, laptop, TV, etc. It’s important to stay informed, but also give selves and children a break.
• Teach kids they don’t need alcohol and other drugs to cope. Show them the value of slowing down, going outside, exercising, journaling, music, cooking, reading or deep breathing.
• Practice an attitude of gratitude by focusing on things you are grateful for.
