CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will continue to make traffic changes as part of pavement repair work along U.S. Highway 169 in Clay County.
Crews will reduce northbound and southbound U.S. 169 to one lane from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. daily between Owens Avenue and 200th Street beginning Monday, April 18. Work is expected to continue through Monday, May 9.
A flagging operation will be in place to help direct traffic. A pilot car will also be utilized to help direct traffic in the work zone. Travelers should be prepared for delays and mindful of workers in the roadway.
