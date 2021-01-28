LIBERTY — Late Wednesday, Jan. 27, Liberty Fire Chief John Mills said North Kansas City and North Kansas City Hospital joined cooperative efforts with other cities in Clay County, Clay County Public Health Center and Liberty Hospital to craft a mass COVID-19 vaccination plan.
There was previous talk of North Kansas City and the hospital there creating a southern Clay County vaccination site, however, Mills said plans altered and the two entities will bring “significant resources" to the efforts being coordinated with other cities and overseen by Mills.
The first group effort is to see a smaller-scaled vaccination site. A larger site will be erected to handle larger numbers of those needing vaccinated, Mills said.
As more plans and site locations are released, details will be published at mycouriertribune.com/coronaviruscoverage and in the Courier-Tribune NOW app.
