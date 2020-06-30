CLAY COUNTY — Missouri Department of Transportation will work on the two left lanes of northbound Interstate 435 between Front Street and Missouri Highway 210 from 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, until 7 a.m. Thursday, July 2, for concrete deck work.
“Typically, crews work this area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily, but will utilize the cooler temperatures at night to pour concrete,” states a MoDOT release.
Road closures in this area have the potential to create significant traffic slowdowns.
“This is all part of a project to replace the bridge deck, reinforce the structural steel and repair the substructure of the aging bridge. The I-435 bridge over the Missouri River, located just south of Worlds of Fun, was built in 1972 and is showing signs of aging and wear. The structure sees about 81,500 vehicles each day,” states the release.
This project is slated to be complete by December 2021.
