Courier-Tribune livestreams gubernatorial debate

LIBERTY — In partnership with the Missouri Press Association and KOMU Channel 8 in Columbia, the Courier-Tribune will livestream the press association’s 2020 Gubernatorial Forum from Columbia starting at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
This forum will be the first time all four candidates: Gov. Mike Parson, R; State Auditor Nicole Galloway, D; Libertarian Rik Combs; and the Green Party’s Jerome Bauer share a common stage to discuss their positions on issues affecting the state.
Bookmark this page and tune in at 2 p.m. to hear what the candidates have to say before heading to the polls on Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.