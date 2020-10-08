Courier-Tribune livestreams gubernatorial debate

LIBERTY — In partnership with the Missouri Press Association and KOMU Channel 8 in Columbia, the Courier-Tribune will livestream the press association’s 2020 Gubernatorial Forum from Columbia starting at 2 p.m. , Oct. 9.

This forum will be the first time all four candidates: Gov. Mike Parson, R; State Auditor Nicole Galloway, D; Libertarian Rik Combs; and the Green Party’s Jerome Bauer share a common stage to discuss their positions on issues affecting the state.

Bookmark this page and tune in at 2 p.m. to hear what the candidates have to say before heading to the polls on Nov. 3.