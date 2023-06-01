Dozens of Yarl supporters and relatives, including members of the Liberian Community Organization of Kansas-Missouri, wore shirts to a Clay County Court date June 1 demanding justice for 16-year-old shooting victim Ralph Yarl. The shirts read, “Ringing a Doorbell Is Not a Crime” and “Justice for Ralph.”
Paul Yarl, at right, father of Ralph Yarl, says he is disappointed in the June 1 court proceedings as he expected the preliminary hearing to take place where he could hear evidence. Paul, who traveled to court from Indianapolis, said more should be done in the name of justice for his son.
Amanda Lubinski/Courier-Tribune
CLAY COUNTY — In a packed courtroom full of Ralph Yarl’s loved ones and supporters Thursday, June 1, the judge presiding over the court case set a two-day preliminary hearing for accused shooter Andrew D. Lester, 85, for Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Lester is charged with armed criminal action and first-degree assault in the shooting of Yarl, 16, a teen who went to Lester’s door by mistake.
Lester, with a moustache and wearing a sport coat, dress shirt and khakis, walked into the courtroom with a cane and stood next to his attorney Steve Salmon during the minutes-long court appearance.
In the courtroom gallery, dozens of Yarl supporters and relatives, including members of the Liberian Community Organization of Kansas-Missouri, wore shirts demanding justice for Yarl. They read “Ringing a Doorbell Is Not a Crime” and “Justice for Ralph.”
Yarl was shot in the head and the arm when he mistakenly came to Lester’s door in an attempt to pick up his younger siblings from a house in the same neighborhood. Yarl was meant to go to a house on Northeast 115th Terrace, but went to 115th Street, about a block away. In April, Lester pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Outside the Clay County Circuit Court, Yarl’s father, Paul Yarl, spoke to media, saying his son is healing, but has lasting scars.
“He still gets headaches and pains and (there are) some emotional scars, but he’s coming along. He’s not there yet, but we are thankful for the progress,” he said.
His father said Ralph looks forward to the day he can return to school and his friends.
“He’s been doing some schoolwork. His teachers have been keeping him engaged with his schoolwork, so yeah, he looks forward to getting back to school,” Paul said.
The father also said he was disappointed in the day’s court proceedings as he expected the preliminary hearing to take place where he could hear evidence. Paul, who traveled to court from Indianapolis, said more should be done in the name of justice for his son, who he said was wronged and “didn’t deserve to be shot.”
“Whoever did that to him, deserves justice,” Paul said, adding that justice includes jail time for Lester and that Prosecuting Attorney Zach Thompson should “do better” to inform the family of what is expected to take place in court proceedings and ensure a change of venue doesn’t happen.
Judge Louis Angles granted the case’s sealing this week, citing threats made against Lester and intense media coverage that may impact Lester's right to a fair trial which includes the ability to get an impartial jury.
Lester told investigators he shot Yarl because he was “scared to death” and believed the Black male was trying to break into his house. Yarl, his family and their attorney dispute these claims.
Lester’s lawyer, Steven Salmon, did not speak with media in front of the Clay County Court Thursday, but previously argued evidence needs to be sealed because release would be prejudicial to his client, saying Lester’s been threated, has been relocated three times and lost 40 pounds since undergoing heart surgery after the shooting and that his client’s house has been defaced.
Paul Yarl disagrees with the judge’s decision to seal the case.
“I like transparency,” he said. “… Why seal the case if your innocent?”
After the case was sealed, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Office’s Public Information Officer Alexander K. Higginbotham told the Courier-Tribune the office “can assure the public that our office will continue to be as transparent as legally permitted throughout this process. Our focus remains squarely on achieving justice in this case.”
