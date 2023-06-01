CLAY COUNTY — In a packed courtroom full of Ralph Yarl’s loved ones and supporters Thursday, June 1, the judge presiding over the court case set a two-day preliminary hearing for accused shooter Andrew D. Lester, 85, for Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Lester is charged with armed criminal action and first-degree assault in the shooting of Yarl, 16, a teen who went to Lester’s door by mistake.

Lester, with a moustache and wearing a sport coat, dress shirt and khakis, walked into the courtroom with a cane and stood next to his attorney Steve Salmon during the minutes-long court appearance.

Dozens of Ralph Yarl supporters and relatives, including members of the Liberian Community Organization of Kansas-Missouri, can be seen leaving court June 1 wearing shirts demanding justice for Yarl. They read “Ringing a Doorbell Is Not a Crime” and “Justice for Ralph.”

