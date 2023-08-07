CLAY COUNTY — During a bond hearing Monday, Aug. 7 for accused rapist Timothy Haslett Jr., the court opted to keep the suspect’s bond at $3 million despite the prosecuting's attorney's office seeking an increase.
The Clay County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office sought an increase in the bond amount after presenting evidence indicating Jaynie Crosdale, 36, a possible witness in the case whose remains were identified by law enforcement in July, was inside the defendant’s home prior to his arrest.
CLAY COUNTY — A potential witness in an Excelsior Springs rape and kidnapping case was found…
“Our office is committed to ensuring the defendant’s appearance in court and securing the safety of the victim in the present case as well as that of the community. As such, a motion to increase the defendant’s bond was both appropriate and necessary,” reads a statement from Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson’s office.
CLAY COUNTY — In a court hearing of the rape and kidnapping case against Timothy Haslett Jr.…
Haslett, of Excelsior Springs, was indicted by Clay County grand jury on nine felony counts in the rape and kidnapping case of a woman who told investigators she was held captive in Haslett’s residence last year. He was indicted on one count of rape, four counts of sodomy, one count of kidnapping, two counts of assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.
Investigators were initially called to the neighborhood around Haslett’s rented house on Old Orchard Avenue in Excelsior Springs in October. Police received reports of a woman going door to door screaming for help. Neighbors told investigators the woman escaped a home nearby in the 300 block of Old Orchard Avenue where she had been held against her will and sexually assaulted.
CLAY COUNTY — During a press conference Tuesday, Feb. 14, it was announced Timothy Haslett J…
Once officers arrived on scene, it was “readily evident she was being held against her will at some point,” Excelsior Springs Police Lt. Ryan Dowdy told media at the scene last year. The female victim said she escaped Haslett’s basement after being bound with duct tape and a metal collar.
If convicted, Haslett faces up to five life sentences. His next court date is set for Oct. 9.
The investigation as to what lead to Crosdale’s death is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.