CLAY COUNTY — During a bond hearing Monday, Aug. 7 for accused rapist Timothy Haslett Jr., the court opted to keep the suspect’s bond at $3 million despite the prosecuting's attorney's office seeking an increase.

The Clay County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office sought an increase in the bond amount after presenting evidence indicating Jaynie Crosdale, 36, a possible witness in the case whose remains were identified by law enforcement in July, was inside the defendant’s home prior to his arrest.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com, @myCTAmanda1 on Twitter or 903-6001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.