Court of Appeals convenes at William Jewell College

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, is scheduled to convene court Wednesday, Jan. 25, at William Jewell College in Liberty. The arguments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in Yates-Gill College Union on campus.

 Amanda Lubinski/Courier-Tribune

A panel consisting of Chief Judge Gary Witt, Judge Mark Pfeiffer and Judge Cynthia Martin will hear oral arguments in two of the cases on the docket. For the remaining two cases on the docket, Judge Timothy Flook, circuit judge in the Seventh Judicial Circuit of Clay County, will join Witt and Martin to hear oral arguments. After the oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system, explain the proceedings and take questions from the audience.

