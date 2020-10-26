CLAY COUNTY — The circuit court of Clay County sided with the state auditor’s office, granting a summary judgment for the auditor that orders the county to comply with both subpoenas issued by the auditor’s office for records and testimony in the state audit of the county.

The summary judgment affirms the auditor's authority to access routine records and information associated with a citizen-mandated audit of Clay County. The judgment states the county must produce all 2017 to 2019 meeting minutes, whether from opened or closed meetings with redactions allowed as specified in the subpoenas, within 10 days as well as produce personnel performance appraisals. Assistant County Administrator Nicole Brown is also ordered to be examined under oath by auditor office staff.

In November of 2019, State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued a subpoena, the third issued by her office to the county since the audit began, demanding records and testimony from Brown associated with the citizen-mandated audit of Clay County that began last year. A statement from the county reported its legal counsel didn't let Brown be deposed because "legal counsel learned just before the hearing was to begin that nonattorney staff from the State Auditor’s Office would be conducting the questioning."

The summary judgment issued Oct. 23 states the auditor’s office is authorized by state law “examine witnesses under oath in connection with a lawful audit without being a licensed attorney.”

"I remain committed to the fight for answers on behalf of Clay County citizens. For too long, county commissioners ignored taxpayers' calls for accountability. That's why our office went to court to demand answers and ensure we get the facts. The court's ruling requires that Clay County officials comply with my audit and stop their obstruction. This ruling is not just a win for the people of Clay County, it's a win for all Missourians who exercise their right to hold their government accountable in the pursuit of transparency,” said Galloway of the court’s latest judgment in the audit case.

In response to the court's decision, when asked for comment by the Courier-Tribune, Eastern Commissioner Luann Ridgeway pointed to a county statement released Monday. It reads, "Clay County's legal counsel has received the court's ruling and remains in the process of reviewing options, which could include an appeal. All along, staff has prioritized protecting our employees' private information, which the Missouri Supreme Court has consistently found to be highly confidential. That remains our focus. Due to the potential for further legal action, Clay County cannot comment any further at this time."

In his own statement, which was shared with the CT and posted to social media Monday, Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte said, "It is long past time for the political shenanigans and legal roadblocks of the state audit by Ridgeway and (Western County Commissioner Gene) Owen to stop." Both Ridgeway and Owen voted in favor to have legal counsel fight the audit while Nolte supported the citizen-petition audit effort.

"Clay County must honor the will of the people and obey Judge Amburg’s order to comply with subpoenas for information so the citizen-mandated audit can go forward. I supported the citizen-led petition for the state audit, helped gather signatures and signed the petition. I have consistently advocated for cooperation with the lawful authorities in the audit process and opposed the legal maneuvering to evade compliance with the citizen-demanded audit," Nolte wrote in an email to the Courier-Tribune. "Further legal actions by Ridgeway and Owen to impede the audit of Clay County demanded by the people is a waste of taxpayer money and a betrayal of the public trust."

The audit was initiated after a citizen petition was submitted to the auditor's office and then verified to have more than the minimum 5,590 signatures of county residents who are registered voters. The audit began in December of 2018.

In January 2019, the Clay County Commission sued to prevent the auditor from conducting the citizen-mandated audit. In October of last year, a court ruling confirmed the auditor's legal authority to conduct performance audits and dismissed the county commission's lawsuit. That case is currently on appeal in the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District.

To date, the auditor's office issued audits of the Clay County clerk, public administrator and recorder of deeds. All received “good” ratings.

According to the summary report issued by Galloway’s office, a “good” rating indicates the audited entity “is well managed. The report contains few findings, and the entity has indicated most or all recommendations have already been or will be implemented.”