This year, COVID-19 put some restrictions on the annual Rebuilding Day, organized by Rebuilding Together Kansas City. Rather than the usual 20 to 25 teams, there were six crews on Saturday, Sept. 19. Three crews decided on different project days, said Clay McQuerry, executive director of Rebuilding Together Kansas City.

The teams took on houses in Liberty and Kansas City North.

“We have installed safe distancing practices and most of the projects are outside, so we feel it is a safe way to serve our neighbors in need,” he said.

On Saturday, one of the crews working came from Liberty Christian Church. Crew leaders were Larry Daniels and Suzan Trotter. They were tackling painting and a few repair jobs to 336 N. Prairie St., owned by Matthew and Sylvia Shepard.

“I guess we have been participating in the Rebuilding Day for 18 years or so,” said Trotter. “This year, Clay gave us this house and it means even more because Sylvia was one of our former custodians. She’s a sweet lady who needs some help on her house. We are pleased that we can help people stay in their homes.”

The home required paint scraping the previous weekend, following Environmental Protection Agency guidelines to deal with lead paint, Trotter said.

“The team did some work on the cellar door as well as some carpentry work,” Trotter said. “We will have to come back and replace some boards on the front porch.”

Trotter said she believes this is what is meant by “doing church.”

“First, I love doing this and I believe the team does too,” she said. “We have Johnny’s Café going on at the church as a drive-thru, feeding people. Here we are making sure our neighbor’s house is up and functional for her. We are taught to love your neighbors and she is one of our Liberty neighbors.”

Brooke French, who has been with the church for a couple years, was on the ladder, painting under the roof overhang. Since her arrival at the church, French has been involved in outreach.

“I like the chance to give back and help out others,” she said. “Plus it’s nice to be outside.”