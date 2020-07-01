LIBERTY — Police Capt. Matt Kellogg said around 35 members of the Liberty Police Department staff were tested last week after an employee self-reported that the person tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are happy to report that all tests came back negative for the virus,” Kellogg said.

Along with the negative tests, the department reminds residents that they will continue with the safety measures implemented in March to help ensure everyone's health.

“This means we are looking at handling some cases by phone calls or through the online reporting system,” Kellogg said. “Of course, we are responding to all citizen calls, but those that can be handled remotely, we are doing so.”