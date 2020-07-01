Credit may not be best for paying taxes

With the tax deadline approaching on July 15, many people may still need to file their taxes. The tax deadline was moved from April 15 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic safety measures.

There’s often confusion on whether people will receive a refund or owe taxes, a Credit Card Insider release states. Credit Card Insider, a consumer education company, surveyed 3,114 people and found three main themes, the release states, people should be aware of:

• Of the people surveyed who thought they’d be receiving a refund, 40% had credit card debt, and 75% said that they’d put their refunds toward that debt.

• 14% of those who expected to owe on their taxes were planning on paying that balance with a credit card, and 21% who have owed money said they’ve already paid taxes on a credit card in the past.

• 58% of people who have paid with a credit card in the past said they did so because they wanted the rewards points that accompany the card.

Though many people expect a refund from their taxes, many will also owe the government. If that’s the case, the press release states, and you plan on paying with a credit card, it is important to consider whether paying with a credit card and earning rewards will offset the fees associated with that payment.

Oftentimes, although a credit card can be convenient, it may not be the smartest option to pay the taxes you owe since you’ll have to pay a processing fee, the release continues.