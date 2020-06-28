CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation is set to begin an extensive resurfacing project in Clay County, which is expected to last at least four months, according to a MoDOT press release.
Crews will close various lanes of northbound and southbound Missouri Route 291 between Interstate 435 and north of Kansas St., beginning Monday, July 6 and continuing until Monday, Nov. 2 for resurfacing work.
Road closures in this area have the potential for creating significant traffic slowdowns. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, a press release states. All work is weather dependent.
Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones, the release continues. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.