CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation is set to begin an extensive resurfacing project in Clay County, which is expected to last at least four months, according to a MoDOT press release.

Crews will close various lanes of northbound and southbound Missouri Route 291 between Interstate 435 and north of Kansas St., beginning Monday, July 6 and continuing until Monday, Nov. 2 for resurfacing work.

Road closures in this area have the potential for creating significant traffic slowdowns. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, a press release states. All work is weather dependent.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones, the release continues. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.