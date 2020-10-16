CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will make the following traffic changes as part of a two-year bridge rehabilitation project on the I-435 Bridge over the Missouri River.

According to a MoDOT press release, crews will close the right southbound lane of Interstate 435 between Front Street and Route 210 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 for bridge deck repair work.

Crews will also close the eastbound and westbound Route 210 on-ramps to I-435 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 for bridge deck repair work.

Eastbound and westbound Route 210 traffic wanting to access southbound I-435 should take northbound I-435 to the Parvin Road interchange and turn around onto southbound I-435.

In addition, Route 210 traffic wanting to access southbound Route 210 will need to detour to north on I-435 to the Parvin Road interchange to turn around and access southbound I-435.

Crews typically work this area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Road closures in this area have the potential for creating significant traffic slowdowns. MoDOT encourages motorists to plan ahead.

This is all part of a project to replace the bridge deck, reinforce the structural steel and repair the substructure of the aging bridge. The I-435 Bridge over the Missouri River, located just south of Worlds of Fun was built in 1972 and is showing signs of aging and wear. The structure sees about 81,500 vehicles each day. This rehab project is slated to be complete by December 2021.