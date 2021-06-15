The Missouri Department of Transportation will make the following traffic changes as part of an asphalt pavement repair project in Clay County. All work is weather dependent.

• Crews will close the Interstate 29 southbound to U.S. Highway 169 northbound ramp from 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 until 6 a.m. Thursday, June 17.

• Crews will close the U.S. 169 southbound to I-29 southbound ramp and one southbound lane of I-29 from 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 until 6 a.m. Thursday, June 17.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones.