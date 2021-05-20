CLAY COUNTY — For Northlanders who use the Buck O'Neil Bridge to get into downtown Kansas City, there may be work that could affect their commute.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will shift northbound and southbound Richards Road at Holland Drive, which is underneath the Buck O’Neil Bridge, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily, beginning Monday, May 24. Work will run through Friday, May 28, for geotechnical engineering work, according to a MoDOT press release.

All work is weather dependent. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, visit modot.org/kansascity.