LIBERTY — Got old prescriptions or over-the-counter medications? Don't throw them away or flush them down the toilet, according to a release from the Liberty Police Department. Dispose of them safely Saturday, April 30 on the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Liberty Police Department has a prescription drug drop off box open year round located in the vestibule outside the police station. Located on the lower level at Liberty City Hall, 101 E. Kansas St., go around the corner to Missouri Street and the Police Department entrance is on the right.

The Prescription Drug Collection Program’s goal is to prevent and reduce illicit drug abuse as well as the abuse of over-the-counter and prescription medication, and to provide a safe, environmentally friendly option for drug disposal.