CLAY COUNTY — The county sheriff’s office has concluded its investigation into the May 8 death of 21-year-old Benjamin E. Chase, who died while in jail custody at the Excelsior Springs Police Department.

An investigation by Clay County Sheriff’s Office was launched after Chase was found alone and unresponsive in his cell. According to the sheriff’s office, an autopsy and toxicology report showed Chase’s cause of death was methamphetamine intoxication.

Chase was arrested on a weapons violation warrant before 9 p.m. May 7 after Excelsior Springs officers were involved in pursuit on foot with Chase.

“During the pursuit, Chase refused to comply with officers’ commands and charged at the officers. An officer deployed a Taser. One of the Taser probes struck Chase’s chest and the other reportedly attached to his clothing. He then complied with officers, who requested an ambulance crew to examine him,” states the sheriff’s office release. “Chase refused further treatment and officers transported him to the jail at the Excelsior Springs Police Department, where he was placed on a 48-hour hold.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Excelsior Springs PD staff checked on Chase throughout the night and into the next day and allegedly fed him without issue.

“They found him unresponsive in his cell at 3:01 p.m. May 8 and called an ambulance. Paramedics pronounced Chase dead at the scene,” states the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office investigation included interviews with first responders and staff, EMS reports, autopsy documents and toxicology reports.

“No crime occurred in Chase’s death. As stated in the autopsy report, Chase’s cause of death was methamphetamine intoxication and his manner of death was ruled an accident,” reports the sheriff’s office.