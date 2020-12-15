LIBERTY — While this year’s Elves Workshop will not take place at Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary, 407 N. La Frenz Road, there are still several activities coming in the next couple weeks.

First, the trails are open daily at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Michael Sandy, the executive director, said winter in the sanctuary is wonderful with deer and birds out in abundance.

“Every day is a good day to take a hike through the many habitats there,” he said.

The habitats at the sanctuary include tallgrass, prairie and forest. The nature center and restrooms are closed.

At 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, there will be a winter tree program. Most of the leaves on the trees have gone, but there are still ways to I.D. them. Learn about local trees and identify some of particular interest. A take home craft will be available for any participant that would like one.

The program will be approximately one hour long. A maximum of three households and approximately 10 people will be permitted to register for each program. For the safety of staff and attendees, face masks are necessary. Additional sessions may be offered depending on demand.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18 and 19, the center will have a gift-shop sidewalk sale. The gift shop has been closed for months and this is an opportunity to come out and support the nature sanctuary. The sale will be outside under tents. Masks are recommended for all.

At 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, there will be December scavenger hunt hike. Investigate December nature with the help of a naturalist and with a scavenger hunt in hand.

At 2 p.m. for both Saturday, Dec. 19 and Wednesday, Dec. 23, Christmas Critters is a festive program that includes a take-home craft too.

For more information, to register or to inquire about fees, call 781-8598. No walk-ins are allowed for the programming.