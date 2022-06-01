Deputies arrest teen, recover 2 stolen cars

CLAY COUNTY — Sheriff’s office deputies recovered two stolen vehicles and took a 17-year-old into custody Saturday, May 28, in an incident that stretched across multiple cities.

The incident began when deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 12900 block of North Eastern Avenue in Kansas City before 8 p.m. for a resident reporting his Buick was stolen and there was a Toyota Camry in his driveway he’d never seen before.

“Deputies discovered the Camry had recently been stolen from a business parking lot on Church Road in Kansas City. They recovered forensic evidence from the Camry and contacted the owner,” states a release from Clay County Sheriff’s Office about the case.

Smithville Police then reported locating the Buick at a convenience store.

“The driver had attempted to steal another vehicle there, but the vehicle’s owner came out and chased the suspect off. The suspect ran on foot. The vehicle’s owner gave a good description of the suspect, which was further corroborated by the store’s surveillance video,” states the sheriff’s office release.

Deputies searched the area for the 17-year-old suspect and found him. “He appeared to be intoxicated. The suspect had taken off the hat and hoodie he was wearing at the convenience store, but deputies later found them in his backpack,” states the release. “They also found three bottles of liquor and apparent marijuana.”

After an alleged struggle with law enforcement, deputies and Smithville officers took the teen, whose name was not released, into custody. He was transported to Clay County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Buick was returned to its owner.