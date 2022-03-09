CLAY COUNTY — A hit-and-run driver of a stolen vehicle was taken to jail Tuesday, March 8, after a chase with law enforcement began around 2 p.m.

Clay County Sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a hit-and-run crash reported at Missouri Highway 92 and Mt. Olivet Road.

“Deputies later spotted the suspect vehicle near Liberty and determined it was stolen. They initially pursued the vehicle and deployed stop stick tire deflation devices,” said Sheriff’s Office Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd.

The driver, according to law enforcement, continued to drive recklessly, endangering the public and prompting law enforcement to stop the pursuit.

“Even with deputies no longer in pursuit, the suspect driver ran through red lights and caused another crash. Additional stop sticks completely removed the suspect’s rear tires,” Boyd told the Courier-Tribune Wednesday, March 9. “Deputies were able stop the suspect on the ramp from (Missouri Highway 152) to southbound Interstate 35 (in Liberty) and get him safely into custody.”

Deputies have just taken into custody the driver of a stolen vehicle that caused multiple hit-and-run crashes. After using Stop Sticks, deputies were able to stop the driver at 152 Hwy and I-35. — Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) March 8, 2022

No injuries were reported. Units with the highway patrol, Liberty police and Kansas City police assisted in the incident.

Information on the suspect’s identity and possible charges have yet to be released. More details will be published as they become available at MyCourierTribune.com.