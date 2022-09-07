CLAY COUNTY — A sheriff’s office internal investigation was launched into two Clay County deputies after a video of their possible drunken behavior during a traffic safety training conference was posted to social media. The video appears to have been posted to social media by one of the deputies in the video.
The July conference at Lake of the Ozarks featured driving-while-intoxicated enforcement strategy sessions. Three deputies attended the conference.
According to the video, which appears to have been posted to SnapChat and later provided to Kansas City television reporters, for at least two of the deputies, the conference also included “lots of drinking.” FOX4 aired the video, blurring the faces of the deputies.
“It’s 2:15 in the morning and we’ve been drinking since like, 5, 6 o’clock,” says one deputy in the video. Another deputy is seen saying he, “had a Natty pack.”
Also in the social media video, one of the deputies is seen urinating off the hotel balcony. An a accompanying caption says “ya, we are having a great time. Go LETSAC.” LETSAC stands for Law Enforcement Traffic Safety Advisory Council of Missouri.
Sarah Boyd, the sheriff’s office public relations manager, said at the time of the video, deputies were not on the clock, but that like members of the public who saw the video, others at the sheriff’s office are upset by the deputies’ behavior.
“We expect deputies to represent the sheriff’s office with dignity and respect both on and off duty, particularly at a professional conference. Our conduct policy specifically prohibits ‘on- or off-duty conduct which any member knows or reasonably should know is unbecoming a member of this office … or tends to reflect unfavorably upon this office or its members.’ That’s why we took this incident seriously and addressed it as soon as we learned of it,” she told the Courier-Tribune.
Boyd said the sheriff’s office conduct policy is provided to personnel and that both deputies had acknowledged the policy before attending the conference.
Boyd said the deputies were not on administrative leave during the investigation, that the investigation was concluded, but would not elaborate on if the deputies were placed on administrative leave as a result of the investigation.
“Unfortunately, I can’t discuss what disciplinary actions were taken as that is a personnel matter,” she said.
While she didn’t say if the deputies were placed on leave as a result of the investigation, Boyd did provide details on what was included in it. The investigation concluded at the end of August.
“It involved review of the video and taking statements from the deputies involved as well as another deputy who was at the conference but not involved in the incident. We did confirm the two deputies attended the conference’s opening ceremonies the morning following the incident portrayed on video. Disciplinary action has been taken, but because it’s a personnel matter, I can’t share anything further about the kind of discipline.”
