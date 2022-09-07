Clay County Sheriff's Office logo

CLAY COUNTY — A sheriff’s office internal investigation was launched into two Clay County deputies after a video of their possible drunken behavior during a traffic safety training conference was posted to social media. The video appears to have been posted to social media by one of the deputies in the video.

The July conference at Lake of the Ozarks featured driving-while-intoxicated enforcement strategy sessions. Three deputies attended the conference.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.