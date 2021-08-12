Deputies make series of meth arrests

CLAY COUNTY — County deputies made several arrests for meth-related crimes in recent weeks.

According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, between July 30 and Aug. 3, seven meth-related incidents and arrests occurred.

Around 10 a.m. July 30 in Randolph, deputies stopped a vehicle that had license plates registered to a different vehicle. During the stop, deputies learned the driver was out on bond from a federal jail facility, awaiting trial for conspiracy to distribute narcotics. Deputies then called for a K-9 unit.

“While waiting for the dog’s arrival, the man said deputies were wasting their time because he was ‘smarter than the average bear.’ Despite the suspect’s assurances, K-9 Blaze located a quantity of apparent meth in a cigarette package in the vehicle and meth-smoking paraphernalia in the suspect’s backpack,” states a released statement from the sheriff’s office.

Around 45 minutes later in Randolph, deputies stopped another vehicle, this time for alleged speeding and no plates.

“They found a bag with (suspected) meth and drug paraphernalia inside. The suspect said it was his friend’s,” states the release.

At 10:10 a.m. Aug. 1, deputies stopped a woman wanted for an assault charge near Missouri Highway 210 and Interstate 435.

“A strong odor of marijuana was coming from inside her truck. She told deputies they could find her medical marijuana card in her wallet,” states the sheriff’s office social media post about the drug incidents. “They did, along with a baggie of (suspected) meth she also kept there.”

Around 3:10 p.m. on Aug. 2, deputies reported a security officer at Oceans of Fun found suspected meth, possibly illegal pills and drug paraphernalia inside a man’s bag while doing security checks at the park’s entrance. The security officer notified deputies to come make an arrest.

Later that night, just before 9 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle with expired license plates near Missouri Highway 152 and Interstate 35.

“The driver handed deputies a glass pipe with a burnt crystal substance inside. Deputies then searched the vehicle and found pills and (suspected) meth,” states the release.

Around 2:27 a.m. Aug. 3, deputies stopped a vehicle for allegedly having license plates registered to a different vehicle near Armour Road and Taney in North Kansas City.

“The suspect had a bag in her pocket containing meth and heroin,” states a the sheriff’s office social media post.

Last, around 3:34 p.m. Aug. 3 in Mosby, deputies stopped a vehicle that did not have a front license plate displayed. During the stop, law enforcement learned the driver had a suspended license and active warrants with drug charges.

“Deputies found numerous plastic baggies with meth concealed in a face masks,” states the release.

More than 170 people have posted on the Facebook post since the sheriff’s office reporting the incidents Aug. 6. Most of the comments expressed gratitude to deputies for fighting the community meth scourge.

“Our deputies are smarter than the average bear,” wrote Jeanna KayLynn Mullins.

“Thank you for posting all these, and especially with the locations. This helps prove to some of the doubting public how prevalent killer drugs are in this city, and the need for adequate policing staff,” wrote Ronda Jones.

“From a mother who lost her child to the addiction of drugs. I pray every day for addicts to get help and dealers to get punished. The line between is thin,” commented Sandra Hanson.