CLAY COUNTY — Thanks to a good Samaritan and Clay County sheriff’s deputies, an elderly man was saved from an icy creek after his SUV crashed into the water during a chilly November day.
Deputies responded Nov. 17 after good Samaritan Quinton Conway called 911 when he saw a man in a Ford SUV run off the roadway. The SUV plunged into a partially frozen Holmes Creek near Kearney.
Sarah Boyd, Clay County Sheriff’s Office’s public relations manager, said Conway reported the driver, an 81-year-old man from Warsaw, did not break before the SUV plunged into the water. It is unclear what caused the crash.
Once on scene, deputies acted quickly without regard for themselves as they were not dressed in cold water gear and temperatures outside were in the 30s.
Body camera footage shows deputy Josh Doss helping pull the man from the driver side of the SUV and onto the bank of the creek with help from fellow deputies Brandon Ranney and Tyler Sands.
Boyd said the driver was taken to a nearby hospital and released the same day.
“That guy was in a crisis at the time so it would do him no good for me to be all excited and everything,” Doss told Kansas City reporters after the rescue. “So you’re just trying to maintain an even keel and handle the situation.”
“Over the weekend, through our Thank a Deputy form on our website, we actually got something from (the driver’s) daughter, thanking them for what they did,” said Boyd.
