Thanks to a good Samaritan and Clay County sheriff’s deputies, an elderly man was saved from an icy creek after his SUV crashed into the water during a chilly November day. Deputies responded Nov. 17 after good Samaritan Quinton Conway called 911 when he saw a man in a Ford SUV run off the roadway. The SUV plunged into a partially frozen Holmes Creek near Kearney.

