Deputy shies away from hero title after helping teen in crisis

Clay County and North Kansas City School District resource deputy Jonathan Bransfield is seen here in the center, helping families during National Night Out in Liberty. The night is a chance for families to interact with those in law enforcement in positive settings.

KANSAS CITY — As Jonathan Bransfield was headed to bed Wednesday, May 24, he received a call no Clay County and North Kansas City School District resource deputy wants to receive. It was from a Kansas City police officer saying one of his students was in crisis.

The teen had climbed the water tower at Worlds of Fun and was contemplating jumping.

Clay County Commission recognizes service of school resource officers

During this week's business session of the Clay County Commission, commissioners issued an honorary resolution recognizing school resource deputies and school resources officers in Clay County Schools. This includes Clay County deputies as well as North Kansas City, Smithville, Kearney, Excelsior Springs and Gladstone police.
Mental Health Awareness Month
No matter how tough things may seem right now, there is always help available. If you or someone you know is in distress or crisis, call or text #988 for immediate access to mental health services.

