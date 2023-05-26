Deputy shies away from hero title after helping teen in crisis

Clay County and North Kansas City School District resource deputy Jonathan Bransfield is seen here in the center, helping families during National Night Out in Liberty. The night is a chance for families to interact with those in law enforcement in positive settings.
During this week's business session of the Clay County Commission, commissioners issued an honorary resolution recognizing school resource deputies and school resources officers in Clay County Schools. This includes Clay County deputies as well as North Kansas City, Smithville, Kearney, Excelsior Springs and Gladstone police.
KANSAS CITY — As Jonathan Bransfield was headed to bed Wednesday, May 24, he received a call no Clay County and North Kansas City School District resource deputy wants to receive. It was from a Kansas City police officer saying one of his students was in crisis.
The teen had climbed the water tower at Worlds of Fun and was contemplating jumping.
“(The Kansas City officer) said he wants to talk to you, he’ll only talk to you. Knowing that and understanding what the severity of that was, it was just like man, and I went 100% back into work mode,” he said.
Bransfield said the student is one he has a good relationship with, one the deputy says he told he could always call him if he was in trouble.
How he helped student
Bransfield spoke with the student for about 40 minutes, ultimately convincing him to come down and get help.
“I was just talking to him and relating to him about some things that was going on with him and really just tried to let him understand there’s other people that go through similar situations, with me being one of them myself, and that it can be turned into a success story,” the school resource deputy said.
When the student was climbing down, he kept saying, ‘One step at a time,” said Bransfield.
“And I would follow that up with up with, ‘One day at a time.’”
Once the student was back on solid ground, Bransfield embraced him in a “huge hug.”
“I told him I got him and that he’s OK,” he said, adding as the student left with a medical crew to get treatment, the student told him he was sorry.
“I told him he had nothing to be sorry about. We’re going to tackle this together,” Bransfield said.
The call for crisis support of a student was the first the deputy has received in his career. Bransfield has been in law enforcement for 11 years, but this is his first full school year as a resource deputy. He has worked for Clay County for about two years and previously served with other agencies and worked in road patrol and detention.
A person like anyone else
When news first broke of his helping the student, the community was quick to call Bransfield a hero. It’s a label he shies away from, saying what he did was all part of the promise to protect and serve students.
“What I want is for them to see me as a person, not just a deputy,” the father of two said. “… I’m a big believer in Jesus and I speak with God on a daily basis and I pray and everything and I honestly just asked God to give me the strength and the words to say to help him and just speak into him to have him have a change of heart. … I told him somebody else’s story helped me, and now my story is helping you, so now maybe your story will help somebody else.”
The deputy said he is blessed to get the chance to be a positive force in students’ lives each day.
“I explain to them that I am a dad, I’m a brother, I’m a son, I’m everything that you guys are, I just chose to do this line of work,” he said of how he introduces himself to students. “I’ve got two young kids and I love that they have school resource officers in their building protecting them as well. If I can’t be there to protect my own kids during the school day, what better way to give back is there than getting to protect somebody else’s kids, knowing that their parents can then feel safe knowing we are in those school buildings?”
Advice for others
Bransfield offered advice to others joining law enforcement and those becoming school resource officers.
“It’s OK to feel and it’s OK to mentor and guide and develop relationships with these kids,” Bransfield said. “Just because you wear a badge and gun doesn’t mean that if you’re not somebody outside of that uniform, that you are somebody In that uniform. I take very much pride in what I do because I love what I do. It’s not just showing up to school and doing your eight or nine hours, it’s very much investing your time and investing into people who may need your help that don’t know how to ask for it.”
Advice he offers for parents of children who may be struggling: “communicate.”
“It’s about identifying some avenues that are out there, whether that be talking to your resource deputy to say ‘Hey, this is who my son or my daughter is and they’ve been acting a little different and can you maybe keep an eye on them and see if you notice anything that they maybe should come to you about.’ It’s about being personable and communicating,” he said.
He also wants children who may be struggling to know they are not alone.
“Communicate. I know it’s scary and there’s days it hurts getting up out of bed just because you put on a happy face and you walk out and don’t say anything because you don’t want to be labeled,” he said. “The world is so much bigger than your inner circle that you are sitting in right now is offering you. Keep pushing forward, talk and find that person that is going to dive into taking you through that first step and help you identify, communicate and seek out help.”
