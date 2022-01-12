CLAY COUNTY — Detectives are investigating the death of a female inmate that occurred in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty Tuesday, Jan. 11.
The inmate was a 41-year-old woman with a last known address in Overland Park, Kansas. According to the sheriff’s office, she was serving a 30-day sentence on North Kansas City municipal charges. Sheriff’s office staff believe the death was a suicide and Clay County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigations Unit is reviewing the incident.
“Detention Center staff had last checked on (the woman) and the other inmates in her dayroom about 40 minutes before her fellow inmates alerted staff that (she) was unresponsive in her cell,” states a sheriff’s office release.
Detention officers and deputies as well as the jail’s contracted medical care providers performed CPR and attempted to use a defibrillator to revive the inmate prior to EMS arrival, but she could not be resuscitated, states the sheriff’s office release.
“The Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes every effort to ensure the safety of inmates, to include providing 40 hours of in-house mental health care weekly,” states the release.
More details will be published as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.