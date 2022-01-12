CLAY COUNTY — Detectives are investigating the death of a female inmate that occurred in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The inmate was a 41-year-old woman with a last known address in Overland Park, Kansas. According to the sheriff’s office, she was serving a 30-day sentence on North Kansas City municipal charges. Sheriff’s office staff believe the death was a suicide and Clay County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigations Unit is reviewing the incident.

“Detention Center staff had last checked on (the woman) and the other inmates in her dayroom about 40 minutes before her fellow inmates alerted staff that (she) was unresponsive in her cell,” states a sheriff’s office release.

Detention officers and deputies as well as the jail’s contracted medical care providers performed CPR and attempted to use a defibrillator to revive the inmate prior to EMS arrival, but she could not be resuscitated, states the sheriff’s office release.

“The Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes every effort to ensure the safety of inmates, to include providing 40 hours of in-house mental health care weekly,” states the release.

More details will be published as they become available.