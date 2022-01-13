The American Red Cross and the NFL are partnering this month, during National Blood Donor Month, to invite football fans and blood donors to join their lifesaving team.

The contest comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a decline in donor turnout, staffing shortages and cancelation of blood drives, leading to what the Red Cross reports as the worst blood shortage in more than a decade. The Red Cross provides about 40% of the nation’s blood supply.

"Health emergencies don't pause for holidays, game day or a pandemic," the Red Cross said on its website. "Donors are needed now to help patients make a comeback this winter."

Hospitals need blood for surgeries, chronic illnesses and cancer treatments, but the Red Cross reports during this historic shortage, there are days it can't give hospital staff all of the blood products they request. The shortage means doctors are forced to make tough decisions about who should get blood and who needs to wait until there is more supply.

Blood and platelet donations are critically needed and donors of all blood types, but especially those with type O blood − are urged to make an appointment to give this month.

"If the nation's blood supply does not stabilize soon, life-saving blood may not be available for some patients when it is needed," reads a joint statement from the Red Cross, America's Blood Centers and Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies.

We're facing a national blood crisis. Doctors are having to make tough choices about who receives transfusions and who has to wait. You can help by making an appointment to give at https://t.co/4JVikYXKuP or these 3 other ways. pic.twitter.com/TigqB4cVqk — American Red Cross (@RedCross) January 11, 2022

For the contest, donors who give blood through Jan. 31 will automatically be entered into a drawing for two Super Bowl tickets, being played this year in Los Angeles. The winner also will receive round-trip airfare, a three-night hotel stay, entry to the official NFL Tailgate and a $500 gift card. Those who donate in January will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 gift card.