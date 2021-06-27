CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will make traffic changes as part of the Buck O’Neil/U.S. Highway 169 Missouri River Bridge replacement project. All work is weather dependent.

Crews will close the left lane of northbound Interstate 35 at 12th Street from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, June 28 through Thursday, July 1 for geotech drilling work to collect soil samples.

Crews will also close the ramp from northbound I-35 to westbound Interstate 70 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday.

Crews will close the ramp from northbound I-35 to eastbound I-70 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 and the ramp from northbound I-35 to Broadway Boulevard from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.

Crews will close the ramp from Broadway Boulevard to southbound I-35 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday, July 1.